Carrie Underwood Returns To American Idol & Releases New Music Video

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Carrie Underwood was apart of the American Idol finale before it was bought and rebooted by ABC but now she is returning to the show to do more than just perform. She will return to American Idol on Sunday (5/13), where she’ll serve as a guest mentor to the show’s remaining contestants. The top five contestants, consisting of Gabby Barrett, Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard, will perform songs from Underwood’s songbook on next week’s live show, following a special mentoring session with her during a surprise trip to Nashville. Underwood will also be performing her new single, “Cry Pretty,” on the show.

Carrie’s Idol appearance was revealed on the show Sunday (5/6), along with a worldwide exclusive look at the new video for “Cry Pretty.” The video can be seen here…