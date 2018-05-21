Carrie Underwood To Be Honored By Her Home State Of Oklahoma

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When you become a big star like Carrie Underwood, your hometown likes to put up the sign at the beginning of the city limits that says “Home of Carrie Underwood” and then your home state will do things like inducting you into their hall of fame! And that is exactly what is happening with Carrie Underwood. She is about to become a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She’ll be joining previously-inducted country stars such as Toby Keith, Reba, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill. Underwood has been selected as one of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 honorees, who will formally be inducted during a ceremony in Tulsa on November 15. Being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame is state’s highest honor. 2nd time is the charm is the new saying because Carrie was supposed to be inducted last year, but because she was unable to attend the induction ceremony due to the injuries she sustained during the fall at her home.