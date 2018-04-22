By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When a couple hits 50 years, it’s definitely something to celebrate! Over the weekend, Carrie Underwoods parent hit that huge milestone of 50 years married. She took to Instagram to celebrate her loving parents and their many years of love by posting a photo of the two of them and captioning it “Today, we celebrated my parents’ 50th anniversary…We listened to stories of how they met and their first years together…the good Lord sure did bless them…and us! I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!” Make sure you swipe right on the post to see all the sweet photos.