Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 22, 2018

Carrie Underwood Celebrates Parents 50th Anniversary With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When a couple hits 50 years, it’s definitely something to celebrate! Over the weekend, Carrie Underwoods parent hit that huge milestone of 50 years married. She took to Instagram to celebrate her loving parents and their many years of love by posting a photo of the two of them and captioning it “Today, we celebrated my parents’ 50th anniversary…We listened to stories of how they met and their first years together…the good Lord sure did bless them…and us! ❤ ❤ ❤ I think these crazy kids are gonna make it!” Make sure you swipe right on the post to see all the sweet photos.

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation