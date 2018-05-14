Now Playing
Posted: May 14, 2018

Carrie Underwood on American Idol

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Wow… Carrie Underwood came back with a bang!

On Sunday night’s episode of  American Idol, season four champ Carrie Underwood returned as a mentor to the top five singers. While Underwood had one-on-one time with each singer, the sweetest moment came when she met her biggest fan: finalist Gabby Barrett. “I started singing country music because of you,” Gabby told the Grammy winner. “I think you’re an amazing example as a mom, and your husband is very attractive.” Underwood then delighted 18-year-old Gabby by telling her, “I do kinda see a lot of myself in you. But I was not as good as you are at your age.” Underwood also took the stage to perform her latest single “Cry Pretty.” Later, Gabby, Caleb Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe were revealed as the top three.

Video coming soon!

