Carly Pearce shuts down rumors of Maren Morris fued: “STOP making something out of nothing!”

CARLY PEARCE Larry McCormack/ABC

By Woody

Carly Pearce made it very clear that there is no bad blood or feuding of any kind between her and Maren Morris.

The rumors began after fans found out that Carly recorded a duet with Maren’s ex-husband, Ryan Hurd. Carly put the rumors to bed quickly after she responded to a post on X.

“Okay. Since I have seen this all over, I figured I would respond. Ryan has a been a friend of mine for over 10 yrs. I was asked by my label to record this song with him for the Petty tribute and of course I said yes because he’s a great artist. STOP making something out of nothing!”

