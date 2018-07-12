Now Playing
Posted: July 12, 2018

Can you guess who this little guys is?

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We played this game not too long ago with a elementary school photo of Brett Young… and now we couldn’t pass up playing it with Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay! Haha, wasn’t he adorable! His wife posted this photo on Instagram the other day and we just couldn’t help ourselves. If you guessed Dan, you’re CORRECT!

Instagram Photo

