Bryce Dallas Howard on her new documentary, 'Pets'

Bryce Dallas Howard directs the new documentary Pets, all about our furry little friends.

The film, which is streaming now on Disney+, explores the relationship between animals and the people who own them all over the world. All types of animals are highlighted in the documentary: from dogs and cats to pigs and birds of prey. Howard told ABC Audio every story highlighted in the film spoke to her in different ways.

"I think that the healing benefits of having a pet in your life is significant," Howard said. "As you're getting older and things are slowing down and things can start to feel [like] there's some loneliness, the relationship with a pet is especially powerful in one's last chapter of their life."

If she had to pick a part of the film that really resonated, it would have to be the section that highlighted Dog Duca, an animal shelter in Japan that was founded by Shinobu Takahashi.

The shelter is named after Takahashi's late pet dog, Duca. It is known for its Senior Dog Supporter program, which connects senior citizens with older dogs who need loving homes.

"Dog Duca and the stories in Japan and whatnot, that really touched me deeply," Howard said. "I just felt that the way that they spoke to that relationship and that journey and the gratitude that we feel for pets was just very profound."

As for what inspires her filmmaking, Howard says she likes making movies about relatable topics.

"I like connecting with people about things that we can bond over, that we have in common," Howard said. "I just am always attracted to that. I'm attracted to it as an actor. I like to make movies that a lot of people are wanting to see."

