Brightline Stopping Some Train Routes Due To Hurricane Milton

Brightline begins high-speed train service between Orlando and South Florida

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Brightline will cease operations all day Wednesday (10.09) and Thursday (10.10) between West Palm Beach, and Orlando. South Florida stations are expected to continue running. Today, Tuesday (10.08) Brightline’s 7:45PM northbound departure from Miami will stop in West Palm beach.

If you had a Brightline ticket booked, please check your email for updates on your trip - you can also visit gobrightline.com for the latest information.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!