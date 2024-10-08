Brightline Stopping Some Train Routes Due To Hurricane Milton

Brightline will cease operations all day Wednesday (10.09) and Thursday (10.10) between West Palm Beach, and Orlando. South Florida stations are expected to continue running. Today, Tuesday (10.08) Brightline’s 7:45PM northbound departure from Miami will stop in West Palm beach.

If you had a Brightline ticket booked, please check your email for updates on your trip - you can also visit gobrightline.com for the latest information.