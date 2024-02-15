In Brief: Will Smith's new movie, Molly Shannon joining 'Only Murders,' and more

Will Smith has been tapped to star in the action thriller Sugar Bandits, according to Variety. The film, based on Chuck Hogan's book, Devils in Exile, follows an Iraq War veteran who teams up with a crew of fellow vets to take down the drug trade in Boston. Smith is currently filming a fourth Bad Boys movie, as well as a sequel to the 2007 film, I Am Legend, opposite Michael B. Jordan ...

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon has joined the season 4 cast of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich tells the outlet that the upcoming season will find Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's characters traveling to L.A. before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz's killer. Shannon will reportedly play "a high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York" ...

Deadline reports Daisy Jones and the Six showrunner Judalina Neira has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television for a dramatic take on the the TV series Bewitched. The new Bewitched is described as "an irreverent hourlong reimagination of the classic TV series" that aired on ABC from 1964-72 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery as a witch who marries an ordinary mortal man and vows to lead the life of a typical suburban housewife. Bewitched was previously remade as a 2005 film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell ...

