In brief: 'Voltron' movie adds Sterling K. Brown, and more

Sterling K. Brown has been tapped to star in the upcoming live-action Voltron movie opposite Henry Cavill, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Rita Ora, 9-1-1's John Kim and newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye also star. Voltron is based on the TV franchise that followed the titular giant robot made up of robotic lions, piloted by a team of young heroes. Plot details are being kept under wraps, though director Rawson Marshall Thurber told fans at VoltCon that the film will introduce an entirely new generation of pilots, per THR ...

Ryan Reynolds' production company has signed on to produce the classic cartoon superhero Mighty Mouse for the big screen, according to Variety. Writer Matt Lieberman, who worked with Reynolds on the 2021 fantasy adventure Free Guy, has been hired to write the script. Mighty Mouse made his first appearance in the 1942 short film The Mouse of Tomorrow and went on to appear in dozens more shorts, as well as a Saturday morning TV cartoon ...

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Six Triple Eight, Tyler Perry's WWII drama based on the real-life story of Maj. Charity Adams — played by Kerry Washington — who led the titular battalion of Black female soldiers, deployed to Europe after combat training and tasked with sorting a massive backlog of letters and packages sent between millions of the country's fighting men and their loved ones back home. Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris and Sam Waterston also star in the film, premiering Dec. 20 ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.