In brief: 'Virgin River' gets season 6 premiere date and more

Virgin River will return for season 6 on Dec. 19, Netflix has revealed. The series follows the complicated love story of Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, and Jack Sheridan, played by Martin Henderson, in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River. Season 6 will take place a few months after season 5's Christmas-themed episodes, with Mel and Jack advancing "on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly's farm into their ultimate dream home," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix's Tudum. "Since spring is known as a period of growth and change, there will be plenty of surprises ahead for our favorite characters," according to the synopsis ...

The trailer for the third and final season of Somebody Somewhere has dropped. The HBO series, based on the life of executive producer and star Bridget Everett, centers on a Kansas native struggling to fit in. Through singing, she discovers "finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere." "In season three, we see growth against all odds," reads the tag line for the new season, kicking off Oct. 27 ...

Nicole Kidman is reteaming with her Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers partners on a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's new novel Here One Moment, according to Deadline. Here One Moment follows passengers on a plane journey, one of whom "makes predictions about how and when everyone on board will die. Some dismiss her. Others will do everything they can to make sure her prophecies do not come to pass. All of them will be forever changed," according to the official synopsis ...

