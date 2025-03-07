In Brief: 'The Recruit' canceled and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

The Recruit isn't being recruited for a third season. The Noah Centineo spy drama has been canceled by Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 debuted earlier this year ...

The new ballet dramedy Étoile, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino's follow-up to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has a premiere date. All eight episodes will hit Prime Video on April 24. The show stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Gideon Glick ...

Hulu has debuted the new trailer for Mid-Century Modern, a series that follows three gay best friends who decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs. The show stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham. It also stars Linda Lavin in her final role before her death in December. Mid-Century Modern premieres March 28 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

