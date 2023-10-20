In Brief: 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' axed by Apple TV+, and more

Jon Stewart's weekly Apple TV+ series, The Problem with Jon Stewart has been axed after two seasons, according to Variety -- the reason for the cancelation depends on who you believe. The New York Times reports that the split between Stewart and the streamer was an amicable one, but sources tell Variety that the two sides had disagreements over the topics that were to be covered in the third season, including A.I and China. The Problem marked Stewart's first TV project to make it to air since he left The Daily Show in 2015. A previously deal with HBO was ultimately scrapped...

Netflix has picked up Sweet Magnolias a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The romantic drama, based on Sherryl Woods' novels of the same name, follows three lifelong best friends -- played by JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley. Thus far, all three seasons of the series have ranked in Netflix's Global Top 10 lists for 10 weeks across more than 60 countries, with season 3 landing at the top of Netflix's English-language TV charts...

The official trailer for Saltburn, the latest feature from Academy Award winning Promising Young Woman filmmaker Emerald Fennell, dropped on Thursday, October 19. The "beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire" follows struggling Oxford University student Oliver Quick, played by Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan. He finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi) who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family's sprawling estate, for the summer. Saltburn opens in select theaters November 17 and nationwide November 22...

