In Brief: Stars blast Toronto Film Fest sponsor, and more

Mark Ruffalo, Edward Norton, Julianne Moore, and Joaquin Phoenix were among 200-plus filmmakers who signed an open letter to Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey to protest the festival's sponsor Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). According to Deadline, the stars blasted the institution as a "world-leading enabler of fossil fuel extraction" and its alleged, "indiscriminate enabling of projects" on Indigenous lands...

Netflix's beloved dramedy, Sex Education, dropped the first full-length trailer for its highly anticipated fourth and final season On Tuesday, September 13, giving fans a glimpse of what's to come. This season sees Otis Milburn, portrayed by Asa Butterfield, and Ncuti Gatwa's [Shoo-ti Gat-wa] Eric Effiong embarking on a new chapter at Cavendish Sixth Form College. The trailer promises answers to lingering relationship questions as Otis and Emma Mackey's Maeve navigate the challenges of long-distance dating. Meanwhile, Jean, portrayed by, Gillian Anderson juggles single parenthood and supporting Otis, and Dan Levy reprises his role as Maeve's tutor in America. Season 4 of Sex Education drops September 21...

Netflix has unveiled the chilling trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher, a series by Mike Flanagan based on Edgar Allan Poe's tale. The show delves into the lives of siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, portrayed by Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, respectively, who lead the Fortunato Pharmaceuticals empire, cloaked in wealth and power. As the family's dark history resurfaces, heirs from the dynasty meet sinister ends, orchestrated by a mysterious woman from their past. The trailer offers a spine-tingling preview of the impending horrors. The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on October 12th...

