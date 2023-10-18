In Brief: 'Sesame Street' returning with new celebrity visitors, and more

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts for its upcoming show on October 28. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host, making his first appearance on the show's famed Studio 8H stage. The musical guest will be the Foo Fighters, making their ninth appearance...

Sesame Street will return for its 54th season on November 9 on Max, it was announced on Tuesday, October 17. Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar, Abby and the rest of the gang will be joined a variety of special guests, including Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson, Brandi Carlile, Kal Penn, Eugene Cordero and Dan Levy...

Jimmy Fallon's NBC musical variety series That's My Jam, has been renewed for a third season, according to Deadline. Each episode of the series, inspired by Fallon's popular Tonight Show segment, features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Guests have included Ariana Grande, Taraji P. Henson, Anthony Anderson, Kate Hudson, Billy Porter, Patti LaBelle and Quinta Brunson...

