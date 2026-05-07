In brief: Scarlett Johansson to star in Ari Aster's next film and more

Scarlett Johansson will star in Ari Aster's next film. The director is set to helm an original movie titled Scapegoat from a script he penned for A24. The studio confirmed the upcoming film in a post to Instagram. This marks Aster's fifth feature-length film, and will also be his fifth made for A24. "5/5 with Ari Aster," the studio captioned its announcement post ...

It seems we may be seeing more of the Sanderson sisters. Deadline reports that Hocus Pocus 3 is in early development at Disney, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning to their roles as the three Sanderson sisters. The outlet reports a theatrical distribution element would be part of this film's release, after the success of the 2022 sequel Hocus Pocus 2, which was released straight to Disney+ ...

It's a bird ... it's a plane ... it's Matthew Lillard. Variety reports the actor has joined the cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow. It's unclear which role Lillard will play in the film. He joins a cast that includes David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Lars Eidinger ...

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