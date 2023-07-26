In Brief: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' climbs Netflix rankings, and more

Netflix has released the first trailer for season 2 of the hit teen show Heartstopper. The LGBTQ-themed series follows the love story between two British teens -- the shy, nerdy Charlie Spring, played by Joe Locke, and the popular rugby player Nick Nelson, portrayed by Kit Connor. New additions include Jack Barton as Nick's brother, Nima Taleghani as a teacher at Nick and Charlie's grammar school, Leila Khan, a student from the Higgs Girls school attended by Nick and Charlie's friends Elle, Tara and Darcy -- played respectively by Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell -- and Bradley Riches as James McEwan, a new character on the show. Heartstopper is set to return August 3...

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now one of Netflix's most popular English-language TV series of all time, replacing The Witcher at #10, according to the streamer. The Bridgerton prequel series -- which features India Amarteifio playing a younger version of Golda Rosheuvel's monarch, who is about to step into the thorny world of royalty -- now joins both seasons of Bridgerton on the list -- seasons 1 and 2 sit at #4 and #8, respectively...

It's taken 55 years, but a new installment of William Friedkin's landmark horror film The Exorcist is here. The Exorcist: Believer stars Ellen Burstyn, reprising her role from the original 1973 film as Chris MacNeil, "an actress who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before," per Universal Pictures. The film also stars The Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd, Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Nettles and Fosse/Verdon's Norbert Leo Butz. The Exorcist: Believer is set to hit theaters on October 13...

