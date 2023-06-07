In Brief: 'Perry Mason' dropped by HBO, and more

HBO's reboot of Perry Mason, which is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, and which stars The Americans Emmy winner Matthew Rhys in the title role, has been canceled by the cable network after two seasons, according to Deadline. The show, in which Rhys plays a private investigator who eventually becomes an attorney, debuted its second and final season in March...

Former Wild 'N Out performer Jacky Oh -- born Jacklyn Smith -- was found "unresponsive" when emergency workers arrived at her Miami hotel room to assist her on June 1, according to a police report obtained by E! News. "She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," the report added, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital." The report listed her age as 33. A cause of death has not been revealed...

Deadline reports Peter Pan & Wendy's Garfield Wilson has landed a recurring role in Syfy's Reginald the Vampire. He plays Balestro, "a confident, poised and intimidating Angel who descends from heaven to announce the eventual extinction of all vampires on the planet." Reginald the Vampire -- led by Jacob Batalon, star of the Spider-Man films -- follows Reginald Andrews, who, in a world populated by beautiful, fit and vain vampires, tumbles headlong into it as an unlikely hero," per the cable channel...

