In brief: Nicole Kidman joins cast of 'The Young People' and more

Nicole Kidman, scream queen. The actress has joined the cast of director Osgood Perkins' upcoming horror film The Young People. Kidman joins an ensemble that also includes Lola Tung and Nico Parker. The film began shooting in October. Its distributor, Neon, describes it as "a bad trip" that is coming soon ...

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of Outlander has been revealed. Starz will debut the eighth season of the popular show on March 6, 2026. This final chapter of Claire and Jamie's love story promises both romance and edge-of-your seat drama as it reaches its conclusion ...

Mark Ruffalo has found his next project. Variety reports that the actor will star in the upcoming film Santo Subito! The movie, which is set in the Vatican, finds Ruffalo portraying an American-born priest who is summoned to serve as "the devil's advocate" in the investigation of Pope John Paul II's life ...

