In brief: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård to star in 'Mosquito Bowl' and more

Laura Linney is set to star in the upcoming comedy series American Classic. The show, which will be for MGM+, also stars Kevin Kline and Jon Tenney. It follows a Broadway actor who has a public meltdown and must return to his hometown and the family-run theater where he first fell in love with acting. Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin co-created the show, which begins filming in summer 2025 ...

Nicholas Galitzine is joining forces with Bill Skarsgård for the new film Mosquito Bowl. Deadline reports that the movie, which is being made for Netflix, is based on The New York Times bestseller The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II. While the roles the actors will play are under wraps, the film is set after the Pearl Harbor attack and follows four top American football stars who set aside their love of the game to enlist in the Marines ...

Lucy Hale is set to star in the film adaptation of the novel Dead Letters. Based on the 2017 book by Caite Dolan-Leach, the film will be made for Netflix, Deadline reports. Hale will also executive produce the film along with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper. The story is a whodunnit thriller that follows identical twin sisters Ava and Zelda, who will both be played by Hale ...

