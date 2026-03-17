In brief: 'Minions & Monsters' announces voice cast and more

The voice cast of the animated film Minions & Monsters has been announced. Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Trey Parker, Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr make up the star-studded voice cast of Illumination's upcoming movie. Pierre Coffin, who helmed the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film, directs Minions & Monsters. It arrives in theaters on July 1 ...

Free Bert has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. The show stars stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer who finds himself acting differently when his children are accepted into an elite Beverly Hills private school ...

Missed The Housemaid in theaters? You'll soon be in luck. Paul Feig's adaptation of Freida McFadden's bestselling book will be available to stream April 1 on Starz. The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried and follows a woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy family ...

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