In brief: Lili Taylor to play Mags in 'Hunger Games' prequel 'Sunrise on the Reaping' and more

Game of Thrones fans will be waiting another year for the new spinoff series to premiere. According to Entertainment Weekly, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the upcoming show A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will debut in 2026. The news came during WBD's upfront presentation on Wednesday. While no official release date had ever been set, executives had previously said the new show would air before the end of 2025 ...

Minnie in Paris. Minnie Driver has joined the cast of Emily in Paris for season 5, Variety reports. Driver will play Princess Jane on the show, who is described to be a friend of Sylvie's who married into a royal family. Lily Collins stars in the fifth season of the show, which began filming in Rome earlier in May ...

It's almost summer, because Big Brother season is upon us. The reality competition show will return to CBS with its 27th season on July 10. Julie Chen hosts the season, which will welcome an all-new group of houseguests in a special 90-minute premiere. CBS is calling this the biggest-ever season of the show, with the addition of extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and brand-new Friday episodes ...

Lili Taylor has joined the cast of The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping. Taylor will play Mags, the former Hunger Games winner and mentor of District 12 tributes. She joins recent additions to the cast Maya Hawke and Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the upcoming film, which will come to movie theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 ...

