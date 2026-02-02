In brief: 'It's Florida, Man' renewed for season 3 and more

The Housemaid will be available to watch at home soon. Deadline reports the Paul Feig-directed Lionsgate film will arrive on premium digital and premium video on demand on Feb. 3. That means it will have played a 46-day theatrical-only window. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the film, which Lionsgate has announced has a sequel on the way ...

Only two of the best original song nominees will be performed at the 2026 Oscars. Variety reports that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed that only "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters and "I Lied to You" from Sinners will be performed live at the 98th annual awards ceremony. These remaining nominees will not be performed: "Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless, "Train Dreams" from the movie of the same name and "Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi! ...

It's Florida, Man has been renewed for a third season. The late-night comedy series will get a season 3 on HBO and HBO Max. The show, which is executive produced by Danny McBride, brings headlines from the Sunshine State to life. A rotating cast of actors and comedians recreate accounts from everyday Floridians. Season 2 starred Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tiffany Haddish, Haley Joel Osment, Nick Swardson, Johnny Knoxville, Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Joel Kim Booster and more ...

