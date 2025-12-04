In brief: 'Euphoria' season 3 premiere date and more

We have never, ever been happier. Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 3, 2026. The network made the announcement by sharing a graphic featuring Zendaya in costume as Rue to its Instagram. "Let's ride. April 2026. #Euphoria," the caption reads ...

More episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors are headed to Apple TV in the spring. The streaming service has revealed that season 2 of the Jon Hamm-starring drama series from creator Jonathan Tropper will premiere on April 3, 2026. A new episode of the show will drop weekly each Friday through June 5. Season 2 finds Hamm's Andrew Cooper doubling down on his life as a suburban thief. James Marsden joins the cast that also stars Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn ...

New seasons of Boston Blue and Sheriff Country are in the works. CBS has renewed the two broadcast series for sophomore seasons. They'll both air during the 2026-27 TV season. Boston Blue is a spinoff of the network's series Blue Bloods, while Sheriff Country is an offshoot of the drama series Fire Country ...

