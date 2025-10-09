In brief: 'Dexter: Resurrection' renewed for season 2

Dexter: Resurrection has been renewed for season 2 on Showtime. The network made the announcement in a selfie video filmed by Michael C. Hall. The actor thanked the fans for watching the sequel series and announced the renewal. "We've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come," he said, assuring viewers that the writers room is being assembled and additional details will be shared soon ...

The official trailer for Rachel Sennott's HBO comedy series I Love LA has arrived. The new show will be available to stream on Nov. 2 on HBO Max. Sennott created the show and also stars alongside Jordan Firstman, Josh Hutcherson, Odessa A'zion and True Whitaker ...

Jeremy Strong is set to star in and executive produce the new limited series 9/12. Deadline reports the show is a six-episode miniseries about the Sept. 11 first responders and their legal fight for compensation ...

