In Brief: 'Dahmer' star Evan Peters could join Jared Leto in 'Tron' film, and more

The Other Two will not return for a fourth season, series creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider announced on Wednesday, adding that they "always knew, both creatively and personally," that Thursday's season 3 finale "was where we wanted to end their stories." The series, which follows an aspiring actor and his sister, a former professional dancer -- played respectively by Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke -- as they try to find their places in the world while wrestling with their feelings about their 13-year-old brother -- portrayed by Case Walker -- and his sudden rise to internet fame, debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 before moving to HBO Max, now Max. The cast also included Molly Shannon, Josh Segarra, Ken Marino, Wanda Sykes and Brandon Scott, along with guest appearances from Simu Liu and Lukas Gage playing themselves...

On the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular character in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters is in talks to star opposite Jared Leto in the third installment in Disney's Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie follows the groundbreaking 1982 film Tron, starring Jeff Bridges, and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, which starred Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Tyler Perry has set the first movie under his four-picture deal with Amazon Studios, titled Black, White & Blue, which he wrote and will produce and direct, according to Deadline. The movie, per the outlet, follows a woman who's shattered by the loss of her husband at the hands of a police officer. Determined to get to the bottom of the incident, she seeks the help of her best friends, a lawyer and an ex-cop. But as the truth unfolds, she learns that her entire world is rooted in lies and betrayal. The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham, Batwoman's Meagan Tandy, Your Honor's Jimi Stanton, God's Not Dead 3's Shannon LaNier and The Oval's Nick Barrotta star...

The FX series Breeders will end with its upcoming fourth season, according to Variety. The series, which takes a realistic and unflinching look at parenthood, stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, respectively as Paul and Ally, a couple struggling through raising two young kids while maintaining their relationship and careers. Season 4 debuts July 31 on FX with episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu...

