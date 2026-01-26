In brief: Colin Jost to return as 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' host and more

Patricia Clarkson has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Martin Scorsese's next movie. Deadline reports that Clarkson is now part of the cast of What Happens at Night. The movie follows a married American couple who travel to a small European town in order to adopt a child ...

Colin Jost will return as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! as it makes its move to Netflix. The streamer picked up the show for its second season back in October 2025. The first season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered on Prime Video in December 2024. The show posted a photo of Jost to its official Instagram to confirm he would stay on as host. "Did you miss us? A new season of Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming to @netflix in 2026," the post's caption reads ...

Ella McCay will make its streaming debut quite soon. The film, which is directed by James L. Brooks, will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Feb. 5. Emma Mackey stars alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Julie Kavner, Albert Brooks, Jack Lowden and Ayo Edebiri ...

