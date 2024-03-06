In Brief: Cameron Diaz circling Apple's 'Outcome' with Keanu, and more

Deadline reports Cameron Diaz is closing in on a deal to star in the Apple Original Films dark comedy Outcome, opposite Jonah Hill and Keanu Reeves. The film stars Reeves as "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip," per the outlet. Details of Diaz's role have not been revealed. The actress came out of retirement In 2020, and performed opposite her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx in Back in Action for Netflix, the film that was sidelined when Foxx was hospitalized for an unknown health issue. That movie is due out sometime in 2024 ...

Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page will star in Steven Soderbergh's thriller Black Bag, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Page is also set to star in Paramount's reboot of The Saint ...

Josh Margolin's feature film debut, Thelma, will feature the last on-screen performance by Shaft actor Richard Roundtree, as well as 94-year-old actress June Squibb in her first starring role. Squibb plays Thelma Post, "a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who gets conned by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson -- played by The White Lotus' Fred Hechinger -- and sets out on a treacherous quest across Los Angeles, accompanied by an aging friend -- portrayed by Roundtree -- and his motorized scooter, to reclaim what was taken from her," per Magnolia studios. Parker Posey, Clark Gregg and Malcolm McDowell also star ...

