Brian Kelley, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, Has A Message For Lake Mary Little League

After a huge weekend, the Lake Mary Little League boys have been living it up... celebrating their BIG Little League World Series Win. They started off being welcomed home by thousands at OIA, then they went to Disney and celebrated, and this weekend, they have a huge parade in their honor on Saturday 8/31 in Downtown Lake Mary. These boys deserve to be celebrated every day this week! And our country, Florida boy, Brian Kelley (formerly of Florida Georgia Line) who played baseball himself, has a message congratulating the boys on their HUGE win.