Brian Kelley of FGL & Wife Open Up Tribe Kelley Surf Post In Florida

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well the Kelley’s continue to open more and more businesses, which is awesome! Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, are expanding their Tribe Kelley clothing brand to include another brick-and-mortar location. The new store, dubbed the Tribe Kelley Surf Post, is set to open this Friday (6/22) in Grayton Beach, which is located near the scenic 30A highway on the Florida panhandle. So lets put this on paper (the web? lol)… they have FGL House, they have Tribe Kelley in Nashville, now they have Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Florida and hopefully, very soon, they will have FGL Boat House in Florida as well! Adding to the vibe, Tribe Kelley Surf Post will be housed in a historical building that was once used as a general store and dance hall when visitors came to town during the summer months. The new store is the couple’s second Tribe Kelley location after the Tribe Kelley Trading Post in Nashville.

BK took over Florida Georgia Line’s Instagram account Wednesday (6/20) to share details about their new Tribe Kelley Surf Post. Watch some of the videos here:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/floridageorgialine/

If those have expired already… here’s some posts: