Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 21, 2018

Brian Kelley of FGL & Wife Open Up Tribe Kelley Surf Post In Florida

Comments

Related

View Larger
Brian Kelley of FGL & Wife Open Up Tribe Kelley Surf Post In Florida
View Larger
Brian Kelley of FGL & Wife Open Up Tribe Kelley Surf Post In Florida

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well the Kelley’s continue to open more and more businesses, which is awesome! Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, are expanding their Tribe Kelley clothing brand to include another brick-and-mortar location. The new store, dubbed the Tribe Kelley Surf Post, is set to open this Friday (6/22) in Grayton Beach, which is located near the scenic 30A highway on the Florida panhandle. So lets put this on paper (the web? lol)… they have FGL House, they have Tribe Kelley in Nashville, now they have Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Florida and hopefully, very soon, they will have FGL Boat House in Florida as well! Adding to the vibe, Tribe Kelley Surf Post will be housed in a historical building that was once used as a general store and dance hall when visitors came to town during the summer months. The new store is the couple’s second Tribe Kelley location after the Tribe Kelley Trading Post in Nashville.

BK took over Florida Georgia Line’s Instagram account Wednesday (6/20) to share details about their new Tribe Kelley Surf Post. Watch some of the videos here:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/floridageorgialine/

If those have expired already… here’s some posts:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation