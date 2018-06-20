Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2018

Brett Young Makes Huge Announcement About New Music

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

FINALLY!!! We have been waiting for this for quite a while. Brett Young seems to be hinting at a big news… a new album is coming soon!! On Tuesday (6/19), Young shared an Instagram picture that shows him sitting on a rock overlooking the scenic landscape of Paso Robles, California. The picture was accompanied by a caption that simply said “ALBUM” in all caps along with the Peace Sign emoji.

Young recently shared an update on his sophomore studio album, saying it was nearly complete and fans should expect a new single from the project this summer:

(Brett Young) “We wrote most of it on that Lady Antebellum tour last year. I had writers out almost every week on the bus. So I’m super excited. I’m kind of chomping at the bit. This record’s been so special and so good to me but I’m ready to put out new music.”

