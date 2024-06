PHOTOS: Brett Young, Morgan Evans, and Ashley Cooke In Columbus Check the photos from Brett Young, Morgan Evans, & Ashley Cooke's concert at KEMBA LIVE! in Columbus on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography)

We’re excited to welcome Brett Young back to Central Florida - he’s playing in Cocoa on June 27th! We put Brett to the test with $1,000 Minute - how’d he do? Plus, he’s talkin’ dad life, and new music! (35:25)