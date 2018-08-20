Now Playing
Posted: August 20, 2018

Brett Young Coming To Orlando

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Another huge concert coming to Orlando was announced Monday morning, CMT on Tour with Brett Young and Tyler Rich!!

When: December 2nd

Where: House of Blues Orlando

Tickets: Go on sale August 24th.

Info:  Click HERE for tickets and info!

