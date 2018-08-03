Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 03, 2018

Brett Eldredge Used His Dog, Edgar, To Change His Parents

Comments

Related

View Larger
Brett Eldredge Used His Dog, Edgar, To Change His Parents

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

2016 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

It’s hard to not love Edgar, even if you aren’t a “dog person.” Brett Eldredge had never really considered his parent’s dog lovers until he got his pooch, that has taken over Instagram! They changed their minds very quickly after meeting him. Brett said, “Like, I begged for a dog growing up, my whole life every day…and I never got one. And then I always swore one day, ‘I’m gonna get a dog one day and they can’t stop me.’ And now, I got it and they were kind of iffy about when I got him and [now] they’re crazy about him.”

Instagram Photo

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation