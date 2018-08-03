Brett Eldredge Used His Dog, Edgar, To Change His Parents

By MelissaOnK923

It’s hard to not love Edgar, even if you aren’t a “dog person.” Brett Eldredge had never really considered his parent’s dog lovers until he got his pooch, that has taken over Instagram! They changed their minds very quickly after meeting him. Brett said, “Like, I begged for a dog growing up, my whole life every day…and I never got one. And then I always swore one day, ‘I’m gonna get a dog one day and they can’t stop me.’ And now, I got it and they were kind of iffy about when I got him and [now] they’re crazy about him.”