Brett Eldredge Taking Christmas Album On The Road

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Brett Eldredge will be in Orlando October 18th at the Doctor Phillips Center for Performing Arts, however just a month later he’ll be hitting the road for only FIVE select holiday shows around his deluxe holiday album Glow.

“I love Christmas music more than just about anything in the world,” said Brett. “The ride ‘Glow’ has taken me on has been so much fun, so now we’ve decided to make it deluxe. We’re also touring with these holiday songs in some of the most magical Christmas cities in North America. I can’t wait.”

Brett will support the new album with a five-date mini-tour, including stops in Chicago, New York and Nashville.

Glow Live Tour

*Nov. 30 | Windsor, Canada | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

**Dec. 5 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

**Dec. 11 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre

*Dec.14 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theatre

*Dec. 15 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theatre

* On sale Oct. 5

**On sale Oct. 19

“Glow Deluxe” Track List:

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ (ft. Meghan Trainor)

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Silent Night”

“Glow”

“Do You Hear What I Hear?” *

“Winter Wonderland”

“O Holy Night”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Silver Bells” *

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

“The First Noel”

“Sleigh Ride” *

“White Christmas”

“A Holly Jolly Christmas” *

“Christmas Time Is Here” *

“The First Noel” (A capella)

* New to the Deluxe edition