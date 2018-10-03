Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: October 03, 2018

Brett Eldredge Taking Christmas Album On The Road

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 29: Brett Eldredge during the 85th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center on November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Brett Eldredge will be in Orlando October 18th at the Doctor Phillips Center for Performing Arts, however just a month later he’ll be hitting the road for only FIVE select holiday shows around his deluxe holiday album Glow.

“I love Christmas music more than just about anything in the world,” said Brett. “The ride ‘Glow’ has taken me on has been so much fun, so now we’ve decided to make it deluxe. We’re also touring with these holiday songs in some of the most magical Christmas cities in North America. I can’t wait.”

Brett will support the new album with a five-date mini-tour, including stops in Chicago, New York and Nashville.

Glow Live Tour

*Nov. 30 | Windsor, Canada | The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
**Dec. 5 | Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
**Dec. 11 | New York, NY | Beacon Theatre
*Dec.14 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theatre
*Dec. 15 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theatre

* On sale Oct. 5
**On sale Oct. 19

“Glow Deluxe” Track List:

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ (ft. Meghan Trainor)
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
“The Christmas Song”
“Silent Night”
“Glow”
“Do You Hear What I Hear?” *
“Winter Wonderland”
“O Holy Night”
“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
“Silver Bells” *
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
“The First Noel”
“Sleigh Ride” *
“White Christmas”
“A Holly Jolly Christmas” *
“Christmas Time Is Here” *
“The First Noel” (A capella)

* New to the Deluxe edition

 

 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k923orlando.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE