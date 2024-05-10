Break out the cake: Prime Video's 'Red, White & Royal Blue' getting a seque

Prime Video

By Stephen Iervolino

At a screening event on Thursday night, Red, White & Royal Blue novelist Casey McQuiston and the hit Prime Video film adaptation's writer and director, Matthew López, revealed that a sequel is on the way.

According to video of the event moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Gerrad Hall, the second López confirmed the news, a screen behind the assembled cast and filmmakers changed to Prime Video's teaser image — which reads, "Fancy another slice?" — and the audience went wild.

The film followed fiery first son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and buttoned-up British prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) as they fall into an enemies-to-lovers romance that threatens to upend their prestigious families' carefully curated public image.

During the same post-screening Q&A, the pair also revealed the original cast, including Galitzine and Perez, will return for the follow-up.

McQuiston, on whose 2019 bestseller the movie is based, will be co-writing the sequel's screenplay with López; a release date was not revealed.

