Posted: April 17, 2018

Blake Talks About Marrying Gwen Stefani

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Two divorces hasn’t stopped Blake Shelton from thinking about marrying his girlfriend Gwen Stefani. “I think about it. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” he tells CMT. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.” Stefani previously told  Ellen that she thinks about marrying the country star “all the time” and that both she and her three sons love him. Shelton was previously married to his longtime girlfriend Kaynette Gern for three years and Miranda Lambert for four years. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years before she found love again with Shelton.

53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Roaming Show

