Blake Shelton working on a Sawyer Brown documentary

Blake Shelton UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - OCTOBER 11: Blake Shelton appears backstage during The Elvis '68 All-Star Tribute Special at Universal Studios on October 11, 2018 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NBC) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NBC)

In honor of Sawyer Brown’s 40th anniversary, the band is releasing a documentary entitled, Get Me To The Stage On Time, which will portray how this Nashville outlier band changed the genre of country music by turning 15 minutes of fame into 40 years of success.

Sawyer Brown first gained national attention when they won the 1983 season of “Star Search” - the precursor to televised singing competitions like “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

The band went on to pursue a huge career in country music, leaving fans a trail of memorable live performances and chart-topping songs in the ‘90s with hits like “Some Girls Do” (1992), “Thank God for You” (1993), “Step That Step” (1985) and more recognizable hits that pushed not only the group but the country genre forward as a whole.

This new documentary project is set to be executively produced by Blake Shelton and will feature a behind-the-scenes look at millions of miles, 24 albums, 6,000 shows and gratitude for loyal fans, even when Nashville counted them out for getting their start on a prime time talent competition. Fans can also catch interviews with Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Dierks Bentley and more.

Get Me To The Stage On Time is the first of many announcements–including a Shelton-produced album–to come from the band as they celebrate their 40th anniversary.

This new documentary is set to premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Nashville Film Festival at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Following the film’s premiere, Sawyer Brown will perform live on the Franklin Theatre stage with several surprise guests. For more information, click here.



