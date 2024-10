Blake Shelton made a surprise visit to his alma mater (Ada High School in Ada, Oklahoma) to meet students and donate instruments and equipment to the music department.

“It’s been a long time since I stood in this building: I think maybe (it was) 2001 or something last time that I actually came in to the high school here. I graduated in 1994, so I know you guys have never even heard of that time period. But it’s pretty cool to be here.” Blake said.