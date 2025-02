All for the Hall Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 10: Blake Shelton and Keith Urban perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

