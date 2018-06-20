Now Playing
Posted: June 20, 2018

Blake Shelton Gushes Over Kelly Clarkson

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Blake Shelton, every season on The Voice, competes so hard and works his butt off to get one of this contestants to be the winner of the season. But This last season, Kelly Clarkson won and turns out, Blake wasn’t upset about it! He told Westwood One’s Country Countdown USA, “I don’t know that any of us put as much over time into it as she did. CMA Fest week I saw her at the CMT Awards walking around backstage with one of her contestants from this season that you know, she was showing ’em around backstage and she’s the real deal.”

