Blake Shelton Got A Cake Shaped Like His Most Favorite Thing Ever

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

You know Blake Shelton had the best birthday ever when he was able to drink vodka while eating a cake shaped like a vodka. He posted a video to Instagram of him thanking Smithworks Vodka and then taking a huge bite out of the top of the cake. He said it was the “best birthday cake ever!”

Perfect timing for his birthday comes his continued success with his latest album. His recent single “I Lived It” is nearing the number one spot! Blake shared with Westwood One’s Country Countdown USA it’s been a while since a song of his impacted his fans so much. He says “It hit something deep inside of ’em and they’ve got a story about it or ‘Man, I got? my uncle actually did put tobacco on my freakin’ hand’ you know when I got stung’ or?All these things that they relate to they want to tell you about, you know, it’s pretty cool.”