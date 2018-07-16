Blake Shelton Gets Drunk At Show And Falls On Stage

By MelissaOnK923

It’s no secret that Blake Shelton has his fair share of drinks and party days while on tour. Well he took a massive tumble onstage during his performance at the 2018 Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Oregon over the weekend. But in true Blake Shelton fashion, he laughed at himself and tried to keep a good sense of humor about the whole ordeal. He had asked on Twitter afterward if anyone had footage of the moment. “Ok Pendleton I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!” he wrote. “Please! I have to see it! Post that s**t! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.” When a fan shared a blurry clip of the fall (shared below), Shelton responded, “That’s it! Wish there was a closer one!” Meanwhile, an unamused critic tweeted, “That’s the type of quality show that you put on… for people that spend their hard earned money to come see you, is for you to show up drunk?” Shelton replied, “Oh I’m sorry ma’am… This account is meant for people who actually have a sense of humor. We’re not accepting cry baby tweets today.. Maybe try again tomorrow!”

It’s at the :30 second mark!