Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 24, 2018

Blake Shelton Burns Luke Bryan Over His Offer to Officiate Wedding

Comments

Related

View Larger
Blake Shelton Burns Luke Bryan Over His Offer to Officiate Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Blake Shelton has responded to Luke Bryan’s offer to officiate his and Gwen Stefani’s wedding if they ever tie the knot. “Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying,” Shelton jokingly tells  Entertainment Tonight. The jab comes after Bryan joked that Shelton should hurry up and “marry her [Stefani] before she goes to an optometrist.”

ouch… HAHA

49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation