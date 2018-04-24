Blake Shelton Burns Luke Bryan Over His Offer to Officiate Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Blake Shelton has responded to Luke Bryan’s offer to officiate his and Gwen Stefani’s wedding if they ever tie the knot. “Luke’s not even a legitimate country artist, much less like somebody that can marry people, you know what I’m saying,” Shelton jokingly tells Entertainment Tonight. The jab comes after Bryan joked that Shelton should hurry up and “marry her [Stefani] before she goes to an optometrist.”

ouch… HAHA