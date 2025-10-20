'Black Phone 2' scares its way to the top of the weekend box office

'Black Phone 2' poster/Courtesy of Universal Pictures
By Jill Lances
The lead-up to Halloween brought folks wanting a scare to the theaters.

Black Phone 2, the sequel to the 2022 horror film Black Phone, debuted at number one at the box office this weekend, bringing in $26.5 million, according to Box Office Mojo. That bested the original's opening weekend of just over $23 million, which landed it a fourth place debut.

Last weekend's number one, Tron: Ares, dropped to number two, with $11.14 million, while this weekend's other new release, the comedy Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari, and starring Aziz, Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, debuted at three with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top five were One Battle After Another at four, with $4 million, and Roofman at five, with $3.7 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Black Phone 2 -- $26.5 million
2. Tron: Ares -- $11.14 million
3. Good Fortune -- $6.2 million
4. One Battle After Another -- $4 million
5. Roofman -- $3.7 million
6. Truth & Treason -- $2.7 million
7. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $1.65 million
8. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $1.57 million
9. After the Hunt -- $1.55 million
10. Soul on Fire -- $1.3 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!