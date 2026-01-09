'Black Mirror' renewed for season 8 at Netflix

Black Mirror has been renewed for season 8 at Netflix.

The long-running dystopian anthology series is returning for an eighth season, the streamer announced on Friday. Its creator, Charlie Brooker, is currently writing the new season and teased what fans can expect.

"Black Mirror will return, and hopefully it'll be more Black Mirror than ever," Brooker told Netflix's Tudum.

As for the future of the show, Brooker said, "Well, luckily it does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."

Brooker said that putting a season of TV together is like creating an album. He was then asked what kind of tune season 8 will be.

"It's a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story. I'll often think of, 'Well, what haven't we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? … Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?'" Brooker said. "We'll find out. Very unlikely you'll ever see a Black Mirror hoedown."

There is currently no word on when fans can expect to see season 8 of Black Mirror arrive on Netflix or who will appear in the new episodes.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.