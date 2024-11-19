The best/worst days/times to drive for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and some of us are taking next week off to start the holiday a little early. So, if you get to travel this weekend, traffic won’t be nearly as bad as it will as we get closer to November 28th. So, when is the best time to hit the road?

According to AAA, around 80 million people will pack the family in the car and go somewhere for Thanksgiving this year. That number has grown, its up from around 78 million last year. Of those traveling, 72 million will drive, nearly 6 million will fly and just over 2 million will take buses, trains, and other modes of transportation.

What are the worst days to leave? Well, it depends on where you’re headed. In general, AAA says the worst times to be on the road are next Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and next Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The worst times to be heading home? Sunday, December 1st between 12:00 - 6:00 PM and on Monday, December 2nd between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Th

The best day to drive is on Thanksgiving- There’s usually not a lot of traffic on Thanksgiving Day itself. But who wants to be on the car for an extended period of time on Thanksgiving? Not me!