Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 16, 2018

Best Reaction To ACM Winner Announcement

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Last night at the ACM’s when the winner for Best Vocal Group was announced, Old Dominion or someone from their crew was recording the results so they could have that epic moment on camera if they were the winners. Well, when their names were announced, someone in the crowd jumped up out of excitement and made it “rain” in the MGM Grand. She jumped up so quickly and excitedly that she forgot she had a drink in her hand and it flew everywhere. Pretty funny if you ask us!

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation