Best Reaction To ACM Winner Announcement

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Last night at the ACM’s when the winner for Best Vocal Group was announced, Old Dominion or someone from their crew was recording the results so they could have that epic moment on camera if they were the winners. Well, when their names were announced, someone in the crowd jumped up out of excitement and made it “rain” in the MGM Grand. She jumped up so quickly and excitedly that she forgot she had a drink in her hand and it flew everywhere. Pretty funny if you ask us!