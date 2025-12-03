The best classic rock Christmas songs Get in a rockin’ holiday mood with these Classic Rock favorites

Every artist at some point has released a Christmas song or two, but in a world where you could listen to any holiday song, why not listen to the best genre of them all: classic rock holiday songs?

Here are just some of the biggest Christmas songs from your favorite classic rock artists

Jingle Bell Rock by Hall & Oates

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Kim Wilde and Nik Kershaw

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon, The Harlem Community Choir, The Plastic Ono Band, Yoko Ono

Christmas Is the Time To Say “I Love You” by Billy Squier

Do They Know It’s Christmas by Band Aid

I Believe In Father Christmas by Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Christmas Time by Bryan Adams

Christmas All Over Again by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Step Into Christmas by Elton John

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by John Mellencamp

Father Christmas by The Kinks

Thank God It’s Christmas by Queen

Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy by David Bowie and Bing Crosby

Christmas Eve / Sarajevo by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

I Saw Three Ships by Sting

Little Drummer Boy by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Please Come Home For Christmas by Bon Jovi

Sock It To Me Santa by Bob Seger

Mistress for Christmas by AC/DC

Please Come Home For Christmas by Pat Benatar

Winter Wonderland by Billy Idol

Happy Xmas (The War Is Over) by Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Marco Mendoza, and Kenny Aronoff

A Christmas Song by Jethro Tull

Blue Christmas by Great White

Christmas In Chicago by Leon Russell

I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Twisted Sister and Lita Ford

Run, Run Rudolph by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Peace In Our Time by Eddie Money

It’s Christmas Time by Heart

Please Come Home For Christmas by the Eagles

Silent Night by Stevie Nicks

Jingle Bell Rock by .38 Special

Blue Christmas by Joe Perry

Let It Snow by Peter Cetera

The Christmas Song by Chicago

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by U2

Merry Christmas Baby by Eric Clapton

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight by The Ramones