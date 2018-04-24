By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Bebe Rexha has reached the top of the country airplay chart this week with “Meant To Be,” a song she recorded with her new lifelong friends: Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line. This is the first time Bebe Rexha has occupied the top spot on the country airplay chart.

Bebe talks about the friendship she’s formed with Brian and Tyler and the kind of people they are in life:

She says, “I feel like, you know, once you have success with a song like this with someone they’re forever a part of your life. And I’ll always be there for them and they’ll always be there for me. And they’re honestly like true family men, and very kind and good people and…They’re really enjoying your lives, you know.”